Vt. police warn of scam targeting businesses

(WLUC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans Police are warning of a scam targeting businesses.

They say the scammer calls claiming to be with the government and that he and the St. Albans Police will be doing an audit of currency due to fake money being found in the area.

The caller says they will be coming to the business.

Police encourage businesses to report this scam and call them if this person arrives.

