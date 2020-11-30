Vt. police warn of scam targeting businesses

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans Police are warning of a scam targeting businesses.

They say the scammer calls claiming to be with the government and that he and the St. Albans Police will be doing an audit of currency due to fake money being found in the area.

The caller says they will be coming to the business.

Police encourage businesses to report this scam and call them if this person arrives.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.