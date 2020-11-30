Vt. rifle deer hunting season is over while archery continues

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s 16-day rifle deer hunting season has ended but the archery deer hunting season continues, and a second muzzleloader season starts this week.

The archery season runs through Dec. 15. The muzzleloader season starts Saturday and runs through Dec. 13.

During the archery season, hunters with an archery deer license as well as a hunting license may take an antlerless deer or a legal buck.

In the muzzleloader season, hunters with the appropriate licenses may shoot a legal buck if they have not gotten one earlier this year or an antlerless deer in a designated Wildlife Management Unit.

