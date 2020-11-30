Advertisement

Vt. rifle deer hunting season is over while archery continues

Vermont's rifle deer season is over but archery season continues, along with a second...
Vermont's rifle deer season is over but archery season continues, along with a second muzzleloader season starting this week.(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s 16-day rifle deer hunting season has ended but the archery deer hunting season continues, and a second muzzleloader season starts this week.

The archery season runs through Dec. 15. The muzzleloader season starts Saturday and runs through Dec. 13.

During the archery season, hunters with an archery deer license as well as a hunting license may take an antlerless deer or a legal buck.

In the muzzleloader season, hunters with the appropriate licenses may shoot a legal buck if they have not gotten one earlier this year or an antlerless deer in a designated Wildlife Management Unit.

Click here for more on Vermont’s deer hunting seasons.

