Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in downtown Newport on Monday sent one man to the hospital and border patrol on a chase through the Northeast Kingdom. It also sent a nearby school into lockdown.

Police are still gathering details about who was involved, but they say there is no threat to the public.

Here is what we know so far.

It all started at about 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the Waterfront Plaza Wendy’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Police say two vehicles fled the scene.

Border patrol tracked them down on Interstate 91 near Barton and followed the suspects to Orleans, where the cars pulled over and the suspects fled on foot.

Police took two suspects into custody. They haven’t released their names yet.

“In this particular case, we had information readily available that the vehicles were no longer in the area, that there was no threat to the public,” Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said.

At this time police haven’t filed any charges against the two people involved. They say they expect to release more information about this on Tuesday.

The incident also sent local schools into a partial lockdown, something they call “secure the halls”

At North Country Union High School, administrators say their training prepares them for incidents like these and helps them communicate better with students and teachers.

“You can imagine students and teachers start to wonder, do I know the person involved? Do I know the people involved? Is it a family member? We are a close-knit community up here, so we try to give as much information as we can to decrease the anxiety and let people know that they are going to be safe,” North Country Union High School Principal Chris Young said.

Since some students are learning remotely, there were only about 350 students at North Country.

