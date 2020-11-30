BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is almost December but it sure doesn’t feel like it!

A potent storm system has moved in from the SW, spreading rain across the region today with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds have also picked up with the strongest along the western slopes of the mountains.

The rain will taper off to just a few, scattered showers overnight, and it will remain mild. Dry air will wrap around the circulation of this storm, and bring us some mostly dry weather for Tuesday. That means some we can expect some sunny breaks and it will still be mild. Winds will still be gusty as well.

Colder air will move in from the west on Tuesday night, changing any rain showers over to a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains but there won’t be much for accumulations.

Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to normal with highs near 40 degrees. There could still be a few, scattered rain and/or snow showers.

Quiet weather will prevail through the end of the week, with partly cloudy skies on Thursday, and mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

We are watching a storm system that will be tracking mainly to our south and east, but could possibly clip us with just a few rain/snow showers over the weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry and typical of November.

