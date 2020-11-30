BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, and happy last day of November, everyone! Active weather is on the way as we transition from November into December.

A potent storm system will be moving in quickly from our SW. Rain will overspread the area during the morning and early afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times throughout the afternoon, and there could be a thunderstorm or two in our southern & eastern areas. Warmer air is coming along with this system, so temperatures will be coming up into the upper 40s and low 50s for most of us. 1/2″ to 1″ of rain can be expected by the end of the day. Winds will pick up out of the ESE, and there could be some wind gusts close to 50 mph along the western slopes of the mountains.

The rain will taper off to just a few, scattered showers overnight, and it will stay mild. We will be in the “dry slot” of the system on Tuesday, and that means partly sunny skies and continued mild temperatures. It will still be windy with gusty SSE winds.

Colder air will start to filter in from the west on Tuesday night, changing any rain showers over to a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains. The snow will not amount to much.

Temperatures will be closer to normal by Wednesday, with highs near 40 degrees. There could still be a few, scattered rain and/or snow showers, but nothing significant.

The end of the week is looking okay with partly sunny skies on Thursday, but mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Temperatures will remain close to seasonable levels.

The weekend is also looking okay with partly sunny skies. There is a system that will be tracking mainly to our south & east, but could possibly clip us with just a few rain/snow showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring this wet & windy storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that may affect you. -Gary

