Annual Red Ribbon Ceremony to take place online

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The 30th annual Red Ribbon Ceremony will take place Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony is a time to remember and honor those who have been injured or killed by impaired or distracted drivers on Vermont roadways.

The ceremony will be held online this year. Gov. Phil Scott, the commissioner of public safety and the transportation secretary will all make remarks starting at 4:30 p.m.

