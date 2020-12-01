Bird feeder season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say it’s ok to put your bird feeders out.

The department recommends that Vermonters only feed birds during the winter months (December 1 through March 31) to avoid attracting bears, which are very fond of suet and birdseed, especially black oil sunflower seed.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the department’s Doug Morin about the dos and don’ts of feeding the birds.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.