Bird feeder season begins

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say it’s ok to put your bird feeders out.

The department recommends that Vermonters only feed birds during the winter months (December 1 through March 31) to avoid attracting bears, which are very fond of suet and birdseed, especially black oil sunflower seed.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the department’s Doug Morin about the dos and don’ts of feeding the birds.

