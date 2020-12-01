Advertisement

Burlington opens new COVID testing facility

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has officially opened up a new facility offering free COVID-19 testing.

Mayor Miro Weinberger announced on Tuesday that the facility at 405 Pine Street will be open every day for testing from noon to 8 p.m.

He says the city is planning to keep the facility open until the end of December and they may extend it.

Weinberger says the center can conduct 250 tests a day. And he believes this is an upgrade from the pop-up testing facilities put up around Chittenden County during the pandemic.

“The locations were changing, the hours were changing, the volume was changing, the rules were different sometimes at different sites. This is a consistent level that people can count on being here every day until the end of December,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Walk-in testing will be limited, so Weinberger is encouraging people to make an appointment. He says test results will come back in 36 to 48 hours.

