Burlington Progressives to caucus for mayoral candidate Tuesday night

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Progressive Party in Burlington is caucusing Tuesday night to choose its candidate for mayor and officials are expecting a record turnout in the online forum.

Officials say 1,400 voters are registered to participate Tuesday night, far surpassing previous turnouts of upwards of 600. City Council President Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, and Brian Pine, P-Ward 3, are both seeking the Progressive Party nomination.

Josh Wronski, chair of the party, says they had to move the event online instead of holding the standard Sunday evening potluck dinner. He says the party spent the past few months coming up with a new format to ensure the candidates and the public are able to participate. “Because it’s all virtual, we went into this understanding that there would be less opportunity potentially for engagement with the candidates, so we wanted to really create as many opportunities as possible for the candidates to engage with people. We created three mayoral forums over the past couple of weeks giving mayoral candidates an opportunity to get their message out,” he said.

The caucus begins at 6:30 p.m. and you can join through Zoom or stream it live on Facebook.

