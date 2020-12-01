Advertisement

Diaper bank donates 450K nappies to local organizations

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity has been a big topic of discussion during the pandemic, but other essential items, like diapers, are also in need.

A study from the National Diaper Bank Network shows that one in three families face diaper insecurity and the pandemic has only heightened that issue. Tuesday, The Junior League of Champlain Valley Diaper Bank Tuesday donated 450,000 diapers to area families in need.

Amanda Herzberger, the Co-chair of the diaper bank, says diapers should be accessible to parents at any time. “We think it’s a basic necessity and we don’t want parents to ever have to choose to delay changing a diaper or leave a child in a soiled diaper because they can not afford a new one,” she said.

Robin McClelland, with the Janet S. Munt Family Room center in Burlington, says they’re thankful for the diaper bank because they wouldn’t be able to meet the need on their own. “There’s a limitation on things that you can buy even though we are serving 120 families. They’re not interested in that. They are just like, ‘No, you can only buy one box of diapers.’ So obviously, we wouldn’t be able to meet those needs if we didn’t have the diaper bank to back us up,” she said.

The diaper bank’s federal funding will run out by the end of this year. If you want to take part in their challenge click here.

Related Story:

Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance

Latest News

Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Burlington opens new COVID testing facility
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
Waterbury is kicking off the holiday shopping season with some special incentives.
Waterbury kicks off holiday shopping season with special incentives
People lined up in May for the Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway at the SUNY Plattsburgh...
Why did Northern NY stop getting Farmers to Families Food Boxes?
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting