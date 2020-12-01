Diaper bank donates 450K nappies to local organizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity has been a big topic of discussion during the pandemic, but other essential items, like diapers, are also in need.

A study from the National Diaper Bank Network shows that one in three families face diaper insecurity and the pandemic has only heightened that issue. Tuesday, The Junior League of Champlain Valley Diaper Bank Tuesday donated 450,000 diapers to area families in need.

Amanda Herzberger, the Co-chair of the diaper bank, says diapers should be accessible to parents at any time. “We think it’s a basic necessity and we don’t want parents to ever have to choose to delay changing a diaper or leave a child in a soiled diaper because they can not afford a new one,” she said.

Robin McClelland, with the Janet S. Munt Family Room center in Burlington, says they’re thankful for the diaper bank because they wouldn’t be able to meet the need on their own. “There’s a limitation on things that you can buy even though we are serving 120 families. They’re not interested in that. They are just like, ‘No, you can only buy one box of diapers.’ So obviously, we wouldn’t be able to meet those needs if we didn’t have the diaper bank to back us up,” she said.

The diaper bank’s federal funding will run out by the end of this year. If you want to take part in their challenge click here.

