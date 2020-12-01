Advertisement

Education commission recommends funding formula overhaul

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A commission that has spent 10 months studying how New Hampshire pays for public schools says the state should replace its current input-based funding formula with one based on student outcomes such as assessment scores and graduation rates.

The state sends each district a set amount of aid per pupil to provide an adequate education, but the actual cost is much higher and local property taxes make up the difference. The Commission to Study School Funding found that results in poorer communities having higher tax rates and lower student outcomes.

It says an outcome-based approach would benefit both students and taxpayers.

