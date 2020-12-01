F-35 night flying to begin Tuesday
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35 night flying operations are set to begin again starting Tuesday night.
The Vermont National Air Guard will train for two weeks starting Tuesday evening through Saturday.
Then again Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11.
Takeoff is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the jets landing a few hours later between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Afternoon training is also continuing.
All of the night flights will be finished before 8 p.m.
