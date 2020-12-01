F-35 night flying to begin Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35 night flying operations are set to begin again starting Tuesday night.

The Vermont National Air Guard will train for two weeks starting Tuesday evening through Saturday.

Then again Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11.

Takeoff is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the jets landing a few hours later between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Afternoon training is also continuing.

All of the night flights will be finished before 8 p.m.

