Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans family made two little boys’ dreams come true of finding a forever home.

Henry and Jack, adopted about two years apart, one in a typical year and the other in the midst of a pandemic. But they both share a tragic backstory like any child from the foster care system.

“When Henry came to us he was just over a year and a half. And he had been homeless for a year, and then in three different foster homes. All of his belongings fit in a Price Chopper bag,” said Christina Tourangeau, Henry’s forever mom.

Henry’s story is all too familiar for kids in the foster care system.

“Jack came to us at a much younger age, he was six weeks old. Had been in two other foster care homes in the week since he had come into custody. And his belongings didn’t even fill a Price Chopper bag. He had two onesies, a dirty bottle and a few pairs of baby socks,” Tourangeau explained the story of her second adopted son.

These are just two children out of more than 376 who were up for adoption in the Lund Family Center this year alone. Wanda Audette is the director of adoption at Lund and says that 221 kids have already been adopted this year, but there are still 110 kids waiting for their forever families. And another 45 cases they are preparing.

“So at any given time in any county in Vermont, there are over 200 to 300 children in foster care,and not nearly enough foster homes,” said Tourangeau.

Audette said, “Normally November is Adoption Awareness Month and we use that time to really let people know, and put out the importance of adoption, and family, and belonging.”

But she says the pandemic has slowed down that process. This month alone they typically do about 76 adoptions. This November they’ve only been able to do 23.

“With the pandemic, we are having to do adoptions by mail, adoptions by web.” These are just a few of the ways Audette said these adoptions can be finalized.

The Tourangeau family had been through the adoption process before, but this year was different even for them. “We actually purchased T-shirts with the Superman logo and had a specialty shirt made for Henry that said ‘Even Superman was adopted,’” Tourangeau said, talking about their first adopted son, Henry.

Eighteen members of his new family showed up to court in matching T-shirts to show their love and support. But that was before the pandemic, things were a bit different with Jack, their second adopted son.

“We were able to have a small outdoor gathering prior to the adoption to celebrate. But the actual adoption was done over Zoom with the judge.” Tourangeau said this process didn’t come without its challenges. Such as not being able to have the whole family there.

Tourangeau explains how adopting virtually can have its difficulties “Like the older kids wanted to Zoom in but it was too many different cameras and that was like overwhelming for the judge,” she said. “It was like a little less monumental you know it’s less personal.”

She makes sure to note that this new process doesn’t mean that Jack’s day was any less important. “It’s a very, very difficult process, but it’s also very rewarding at the same time. And if you have the love to give and the space to give, and you don’t even need a lot of space... It can make a difference, it can really make a difference.”

Tourangeau says as a nurse practitioner she’s met many adults and teens who have lived in the foster care system. “Who will tell you that there was a foster parent somewhere along the way who changed them. And you know you could be that person.”

According to Tourangeau, giving a child a safe, loving and supportive home breaks the cycle. If you are thinking about fostering or adopting, you can contact the Lund Family Center in South Burlington.

As far as knowing when you are the right fit, Tourangeau says you will just know. She said she fell in love instantly and knew that they were going to be her sons.

