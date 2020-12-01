Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A former high ranking Vermont Air National Guard member has avoided felony federal child porn charges.

Scott Brochu was arrested at his home in Essex in June 2019 on charges of possessing and transporting child porn. He had been with the Guard for more than 25 years.

According to court documents, U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan dropped the charges in September when Brochu pleaded guilty to possession of child porn in state court.

