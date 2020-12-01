Advertisement

Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

Scott Brochu/File
Scott Brochu/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A former high ranking Vermont Air National Guard member has avoided felony federal child porn charges.

Scott Brochu was arrested at his home in Essex in June 2019 on charges of possessing and transporting child porn. He had been with the Guard for more than 25 years.

According to court documents, U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan dropped the charges in September when Brochu pleaded guilty to possession of child porn in state court.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

