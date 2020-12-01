Hassan among lawmakers pushing for pandemic relief compromise

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan has joined a new bipartisan push to come up with a pandemic relief plan meant to help families, businesses, workers, and health care providers.

With COVID cases surging around the country, the Democrat and other lawmakers stood shoulder to shoulder Tuesday to try and break an impasse that has been going on for months by trying to compromise on issues they agree on, including extending unemployment benefits, expanding school funding, and money for more testing and vaccine distribution.

“It is extraordinarily American to have strong opinions and vigor disagreements. That is what we all sometimes bring to this work, but it is equally American to come together after the arguments and find a way forward,” Hassan said.

“I happen to be a deficit hawk -- I don’t like borrowing money, I don’t like spending money we don’t have. But the time to borrow money is when there is a crisis, and this is a crisis. We want to help people at this particular time,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. R-Utah.

So far, the new stimulus plan does not have buy-in from the White House and congressional leaders. Senators are hoping the plan can be attached to the spending bill that funds the government that has a December 11th deadline.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.