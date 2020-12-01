Lamb, Pistons to open training camp Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Detroit Pistons open training camp for the 2020-21 NBA season on Tuesday, and former UVM standout Anthony Lamb will be there. Lamb signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons last week, a non-guaranteed, one-year, minimum salary deal.

UVM head coach John Becker says Lamb is one of three or four players invited to camp who are likely competing for the last spot on the regular season roster. Detroit has undergone significant player turnover this offseason, and Becker says that is one of the reasons Lamb and his agent decided to sign with the Pistons.

Lamb is looking to become just the second UVM player to make a regular season NBA roster. Marqus Blakely was on the bench for the final game of the 2011 season with the Houston Rockets but did not play.

Becker knows what the impact of having a former Cat make the NBA could have for the program, but primarily, he’s just rooting for Lamb to make the most of his opportunity.

“It will be a big deal for us, and something that we can continue hopefully (to recruit) better and better players.”, says Becker. “To have a guy that’s on an NBA roster that played at your school certainly helps as you continue to recruit. But, most importantly, for Anthony, he’s put in a lot of hard work and he was such a great player for us. I’ll argue the greatest winner in our school’s history and maybe our conferences history, and to see it be rewarded with an opportunity is really exciting for him most importantly.”

