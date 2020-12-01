Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in Monday’s shooting in Newport.

Newport Police say Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, was the triggerman. He’s wanted for attempted murder.

Two other men were arrested Monday. Police identified them as Wilfredo Cerpa and Michael Alamo, both 23, and of Hartford, Connecticut. Cerpa is charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder. Alamo is charged with unlawful restraint.

It all started Monday at about 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the Wendy’s parking lot at Waterfront Plaza for a report of a shooting. They found Donta Flowers, 44, of Hartford, Connecticut, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was rushed to the UVM Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Investigators determined Flowers was shot in the back seat of a car after an argument. The white sedan, with Cerpa allegedly behind the wheel and Alamo in the passenger seat, fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a chase. Police say the men eventually bailed out of the car in Orleans and took off on foot, where police caught up with them.

Cerpa was ordered held on $50,000 bail. Alama was held on $25,000. They are both scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police say all the people involved in the incident know each other.

The shooting sent North Country Union High School into a partial lockdown.

