MLB launches Draft League: How does it impact Lake Monsters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While we still do not know what the future holds for the Vermont Lake Monsters, an announcement Monday made it seem likely that whatever that future is will not involve the New York-Penn League as fans have known it over the past nearly three decades.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the creation of the MLB Draft League for the upcoming season. The League is described as the first in the country focused on top prospects who are eligible to be drafted by Major League clubs that summer. Plans include a 68-game regular season over the course of the summer with a mid-season break centered around the 2021 MLB Draft is moving back to July this coming season.

Of particular interest to Vermont Lake Monsters fans, Major League Baseball announced the first five teams that will be part of the six team league, and four of them are former members of the New York-Penn League, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The fifth announced team is from Trenton, New Jersey, and while the sixth team has not yet been named, Monday’s announcement says the Draft League confirms MLB’s commitment to the region and communities of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey, indicating the sixth team likely will come from that same region.

Over the past year and a half, reports have consistently indicated that Major League Baseball plans to contract the total number of minor league clubs by roughly 40 teams, and the Lake Monsters were reportedly one of the teams earmarked for contraction.

While no official announcement on contraction has ever occurred, the announcement of the Draft League, as well as one in September where the Appalachian League would be ‘evolving’ into a wood bat summer college league, shows the changes are happening. The Appalachia League has operated as a Rookie League, one run below the New York-Penn League, on the minor league ladder since 1963.

So with four of the fourteen current members of the New York-Penn League now jumping ship to the MLB Draft League, what does that mean for the Lake Monsters? For now, the franchise remains in limbo, but hope that the Monsters, in one way, shape or form, will be on the field in the summer of 2021 remains.

Channel Three Sports reached out to the Lake Monsters Monday for comment. General Manager Joe Doud, while not revealing details about what the future does hold for the franchise, did acknowledge that change is coming:

“With the announcement of the Draft League today, the Vermont Lake Monsters relationship with Major League Baseball will be different than what we have experienced over the past 27 seasons. While we are not ready to formally announce what this means for the 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters season, we are highly encouraged with our ongoing discussions to ensure that Professional Baseball will continue at Centennial Field for many seasons to come.”

