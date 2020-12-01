Advertisement

New Hampshire expands voluntary services to prevent abuse

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is partnering with two social service agencies to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The state in recent years has restored such voluntary services as part of a broader effort to reform its child protection system.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families said Monday it is working with Waypoint in Manchester and the Family Resources Center of Northern New Hampshire to provide support to families struggling with health and safety concerns that do not meet a finding of abuse or neglect.

DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam said both organizations have a proven record of helping children and families.

