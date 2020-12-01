Advertisement

NH GOP lawmakers test positive for virus before opening session

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican House Leader Dick Hinch says a “very small number” of GOP lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus after their recent caucus meeting but there’s “no reason to believe” they will attend Wednesday’s Organization Day session with the full House and Senate.

Republican lawmakers gathered Nov. 20 in Manchester, where they nominated Hinch to be the next House speaker. The current speaker, Democrat Steve Shurtleff, criticized Hinch Tuesday for not notifying him and for holding the event in the first place.

He says those decisions put the lives of all lawmakers and staff at risk.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance

Latest News

Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Burlington opens new COVID testing facility
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
Waterbury is kicking off the holiday shopping season with some special incentives.
Waterbury kicks off holiday shopping season with special incentives
People lined up in May for the Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway at the SUNY Plattsburgh...
Why did Northern NY stop getting Farmers to Families Food Boxes?
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting