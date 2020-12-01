NH GOP lawmakers test positive for virus before opening session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican House Leader Dick Hinch says a “very small number” of GOP lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus after their recent caucus meeting but there’s “no reason to believe” they will attend Wednesday’s Organization Day session with the full House and Senate.

Republican lawmakers gathered Nov. 20 in Manchester, where they nominated Hinch to be the next House speaker. The current speaker, Democrat Steve Shurtleff, criticized Hinch Tuesday for not notifying him and for holding the event in the first place.

He says those decisions put the lives of all lawmakers and staff at risk.

