NH nursing home recovering after wave of COVID infections

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - One nursing home in our region appears to be on the way out of an outbreak. At the Woodlawn Nursing Home in Newport, New Hampshire, 33 residents and 24 staff members contracted the coronavirus during an outbreak that began about a month ago. Sadly, four residents died after being diagnosed. Despite those numbers, there is optimism about the future, including from those who are most vulnerable.

“I am on the way to being completely healed,” Woodlawn resident Polly Fortune said.

I had a quick video chat with Fortune from outside the nursing home. She’s on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago.

“I just didn’t feel good,” she said. “Inside of me felt really bad.”

The 84-year-old is one of the 27 residents who has recovered from the virus. No resident there has tested positive for the past 14 days. However, two elderly members of this community are still in the hospital. Four others passed away.

“Even with being prepared and having plans, it still hits really hard. COVID is almost the perfect disease for nursing home residents,” said Chris Martin, an administrator at Woodlawn.

But the facility was able to round the curve on the outbreak, thanks to testing, widespread use of PPE, isolating the infected and keeping sick staffers at home.

“I think there is a sense of optimism,” Martin said. “We are also aware there is about a dozen residents that have not come down with COVID.”

And there may be new tools in the toolbox, specifically staff who have also recovered from the virus.

“They become like family to you. You take care of these people and I think I was more worried about them because they are more vulnerable than I am,” said Kylie Jones, an LNA at Woodlawn.

Jones is among the 22 employees who have recovered from the coronavirus. She now heads to work with added confidence that she likely has some level of immunity and will not be bringing the virus into the facilty.

“It’s not as scary to come into work versus before you were always worried and stressed about it. But now, you have hope the we will get through this,” she said.

And Fortune is a living testament who says her faith has helped along the way.

“I just give all the praise to God for his healing,” she said.

The facility is still technically in an outbreak. There needs to be two weeks of negative tests for both residents and staff members. In the meantime, in-person visits are still on hold.

