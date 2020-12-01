Advertisement

NH restaurant customers urged to get virus testing

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A COVID-19 outbreak at a Londonderry restaurant has infected at least 11 people, and health officials are urging recent customers to seek testing.

The Department of Health and Human Services says diners at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill may have been exposed to the virus between Nov. 11 and Nov. 23. Officials said close contacts to those infected have been notified, but anyone who visited during that time should get tested.

More than 20,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 514 cases announced Monday. 

