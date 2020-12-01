Nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for pandemic relief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local nonprofits took center stage on Giving Tuesday, a day to donate to organizations in need. But with money tight for many during the pandemic, our Ike Bendavid spoke with some groups about how they’re coping with less.

The pandemic has made 2020 a tough year for many, and the needs for some nonprofits have gone up, along with the need for donations.

“We understand that we have an opportunity to keep people warm, keep people fed, keep people safe, and housed right now. But hopefully move forward towards a better future, so when we reopen back up we are in a better place,” said Jesse Bridges with the United Way of Northwest Vermont.

“We have actually seen our donations go up,” said Paul Dragon with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. He says Vermonters saw the need when the pandemic started. And on this Giving Tuesday, they hope that continues. “It does illuminate what we have been doing over the last eight months.”

The pandemic also saw many turning to the outdoors. “That was a key thing -- letting people get out,” said Chris Boget with the Lake Champlain Trust, which recently cut the ribbon on new trails at Rock Point in Burlington. He says they are asking for those who used and enjoyed the trails to think about them and other nonprofits. “A lot of giving is at the end of the season, in the month of December, so we don’t really know.”

Other nonprofits, like Make-a-Wish Vermont, say they are mostly geared towards getting people together for granting wishes or fundraising events. It’s been a unique year and their fundraising is down nearly a quarter-million dollars from last year. “The need for wishes in Vermont hasn’t gone down simply because of the pandemic. We can’t grant all the wishes that we could before because a lot of kids want to travel, they want to meet their favorite celebrity or favorite athlete - they can’t do that,” said the group’s Jamie Hathaway. “That’s real money and that’s going to have to be made up some time.”

These nonprofits hope that this giving season people remember organizations like theirs. “We are just hoping the generosity, spirit that Vermonters bring to our community and to our state will continue,” Dragon said.

“We are saving the lake. We are saving the land along the lake. We are saving these great rail systems, so the support is really key for our mission, for our work,” Boget said.

