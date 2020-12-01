Police investigate fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.

It happened on Bear Trap Road around 8 p.m. Police tell WCAX News multiple people were in the vehicle at the time and one person inside was killed.

Police provided no other immediate details.

Bear Trap Road was closed between Route 2 and Cadreact Road while investigators were on the scene. The road has since reopened.

