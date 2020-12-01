Police look for suspects in South Burlington motel robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a South Burlington motel early Monday.

It happened at the Delta Hotel on Williston Road around 4 a.m. Police say two men entered the lobby and then one of them pulled a gun on the clerk, stealing money from the cash drawer.

One of the suspects is at least six-feet tall and was dressed in black, including a black mask. The second one was much shorter and was wearing a red sweatshirt with dark pants and a mask.

They were last seen fleeing towards Mary Street

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.