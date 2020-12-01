Advertisement

Reports show Vermonters hiked during pandemic

Clint Buxton finishing up 272-mile Long Trail adventure September 24.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Reports show that more people took to Vermont’s hiking trails during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Green Mountain Club, the average daily use count on the Long Trail rose 35% this year. Vermont Public Radio reported that in September, alone, overnight shelter use jumped 80% from last year.

Green Mountain Club Field supervisor Isaac Alexandre-Leach says this was definitely a year where the value of having these outdoor resources in Vermont, and having them open, really came through.  

