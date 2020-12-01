Advertisement

Sex offender to be released in Westford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a sex offender will be released from prison on Tuesday and is planning to live in the Chittenden County town of Westford.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Craig Larmay, 57, served a sentence for the 2005 sexual assault of a minor. Officials say he’s in the moderate-low risk category to re-offend.

He’ll be living in Westford under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole.

