State renews testing plea after COVID exposure at Irasburg church

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is renewing its plea for testing among members of a Northeast Kingdom church.

Friday, health officials alerted parishioners of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg that someone who attended a service tested positive for COVID. Anyone who attended service on Sunday, Nov. 22, was advised to get a test.

But Pastor George Lawson said he’s not sure if the person who tested positive was at church that day.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine says he is sure and that Pastor Lawson should give the state the list of parishioners it asked for.

“Making sure there’s a list of people to connect with so that one’s aware of whose attendance and on a certain date, so, that for contact tracing purposes, people can be connected with as rapidly and efficaciously as possible,” Levine said.

Levine says there is no reason for the church to close or stop holding services.

As for contact tracing, churches are not the only ones required to keep a list of visitors. Businesses, like restaurants, are, too.

