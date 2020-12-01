Advertisement

State renews testing plea after COVID exposure at Irasburg church

By Christine Hinkel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is renewing its plea for testing among members of a Northeast Kingdom church.

Friday, health officials alerted parishioners of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg that someone who attended a service tested positive for COVID. Anyone who attended service on Sunday, Nov. 22, was advised to get a test.

But Pastor George Lawson said he’s not sure if the person who tested positive was at church that day.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine says he is sure and that Pastor Lawson should give the state the list of parishioners it asked for.

“Making sure there’s a list of people to connect with so that one’s aware of whose attendance and on a certain date, so, that for contact tracing purposes, people can be connected with as rapidly and efficaciously as possible,” Levine said.

Levine says there is no reason for the church to close or stop holding services.

As for contact tracing, churches are not the only ones required to keep a list of visitors. Businesses, like restaurants, are, too.

Related Stories:

Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation

Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance

Latest News

Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Burlington opens new COVID testing facility
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
Waterbury is kicking off the holiday shopping season with some special incentives.
Waterbury kicks off holiday shopping season with special incentives
People lined up in May for the Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway at the SUNY Plattsburgh...
Why did Northern NY stop getting Farmers to Families Food Boxes?
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting