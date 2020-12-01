UVM men’s hockey pauses team activities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Monday evening, the Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following four positive coronavirus test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

