UVM men’s hockey pauses team activities

Move comes following four positive coronavirus test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
The UVM men’s and women’s hockey seasons were set to begin on Friday.
By Mike McCune
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Monday evening, the Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following four positive coronavirus test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

