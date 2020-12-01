Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a..m on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window, or watch above.

Officials are expected to release the latest post-Thanksgiving virus modeling as well as an update on COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and long-term care facilities.

The state is asking that anyone who traveled or got together with people from outside their household over the holiday to quarantine and get tested.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,172. There have been a total of 69 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.4%. A total of 224,284 tests have been conducted, 231 travelers are being monitored, 11,076 have completed monitoring, and 2,523 have recovered.

