Watch out for flooding in New Hampshire
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRISTOL, N.H. (WCAX) - Some flash flooding early Tuesday morning could make travel difficult.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says there was a flash flood warning for parts of Grafton, Carroll and Coos counties until 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The Bristol Police Department says to watch out for flooding specifically on West Shore Road by Lynn Avenue.
Remember, don’t drive through floodwater.
