Watch out for flooding in New Hampshire

BRISTOL, N.H. (WCAX) - Some flash flooding early Tuesday morning could make travel difficult.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says there was a flash flood warning for parts of Grafton, Carroll and Coos counties until 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Bristol Police Department says to watch out for flooding specifically on West Shore Road by Lynn Avenue.

Remember, don’t drive through floodwater.

