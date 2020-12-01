Waterbury kicks off holiday shopping season with special incentives

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday shopping season is well underway. In Waterbury, local businesses are hoping to cash in at a time when they need it the most.

Things kicked off in Waterbury the day after Thanksgiving with the popular Wrap it Up and Win promotion, in which 50 businesses are participating. You get a stamp on a card when you visit the participating merchants. Once you collect five stamps, you drop off the card to a designated location and that enters you into a weekly drawing for gift cards and other prizes.

Click here for more on all the Very Merry Waterbury plans.

I caught up with a couple of business owners on Stowe Street to see how the holiday shopping season has been going so far. Watch the video above to see what Kathy Murphy of the Stowe Street Emporium and Tabbatha Henry of Tabbatha Henry Designs had to say.

If you don’t want to venture out, new this year in Waterbury is an online gift guide, it’s a one-stop holiday shop with gift boxes, unique items, dinner specials, packages, promotions and more.

The annual River of Light Lantern Parade is a big deal in Waterbury. It’s actually the town’s largest event of the year, typically bringing in about 3,000 visitors to the area. It’s done in conjunction with the holiday shopping season.

But things are going to be a little different on Saturday when this year’s parade takes place.

I talked with M.K. Monley, the River of Light organizer for a preview of what paradegoers can expect. Watch the video below to see.

