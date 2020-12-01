Advertisement

WDEV asks for cards for Ken Squier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update on Vermont broadcasting legend Ken Squier’s recovery from COVID.

Squier continues to rehab to regain his strength.

Support has flooded in through Facebook but now there’s a card campaign for you to send him some love!

“I think it would mean the world. He loves getting letters from people. He loves talking to people. That’s what he does. He’s that kind of guy. He loves being on the phone, talking to people in person. And he never brushes people off. You think about the success this guy has attained and he’s just a regular guy,” said Steve Cormier of WDEV.

You can mail any cards to WDEV:

Ken Squier

c/o WDEV

9 Stowe Street

Waterbury VT 05676

Squier’s COVID infection was announced last month. He wanted his condition to be known to encourage Vermonters to wear a mask and stay safe.

Ken Squier update and an ask: Ken is continuing to rehab to help him gain his strength back from contracting Covid a few...

Posted by WDEV on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

