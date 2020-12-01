Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is some balmy weather for December 1st! But it won’t last long.

The rain from yesterday has moved offshore now, leaving us with sunshine, southerly winds and mild temperatures. Temperatures will be falling overnight, and we could see a few snow showers mainly in the mountains.

Wednesday, there will be the chance for a few scattered rain showers in the valleys with a few snow showers in the mountains, but amounts will only be a trace to an inch.

Thursday and Friday will be dry days with some sunshine and temperatures a bit above normal.

Our next chance for some wintry weather will come with a weak clipper system that may bring a few snow showers Friday night into the first part of Saturday.

Then we’ll be watching another system that could bring us some rain/snow on Sunday into Monday. We’ll be keeping an eye on that developing system and keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.

