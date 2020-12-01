BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy first day of December, everyone! The month is getting off to an oddly warm start with early temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. But reality will be setting in.

The large, 2-part storm system that brought us the soaking rain on Monday is on the move. The first part, which brought us the rain on Monday, is now well off to our east. The 2nd part is back over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley with snowy, wintry weather. We are in between these 2 parts, and that means there will be a lull in the action - just a few, scattered rain showers throughout the day, and it will be unseasonably warm with early highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Those temperatures will be cooling off, dropping through the 50s and 40s as we go through the day. There will be just a few, scattered showers, but also some sunny breaks.

The colder part of that storm system will be mainly tracking to our north on Wednesday, but we will get clipped with some snow showers, mostly in the higher elevations to the north. There will only be a trace to an inch or so of snowfall by the end of the day. There may still be a few rain showers in the valleys.

Thursday & Friday are looking like quiet days with temperatures running a little above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 39 degrees).

A weak clipper system may bring a few snow showers Friday night into the first part of Saturday. Then we’ll be watching a system that could bring us some rain/snow on Sunday into Monday. We will fine-tune that part of the forecast as we get a little closer to it.

Grab a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. You won’t need it right away, but you will later in the day. -Gary

