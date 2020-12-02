2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more Vermonters have died of COVID-19. The death toll is now 74 in the state.

Wednesday, the state reported 101 new cases. So now, 4,461 people have been infected.

Twenty-three people are in the hospital, four in the ICU.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate average is now 1.9%.

These cases also include probable cases, which the state will now report with the total daily count.

A case is considered “probable” if the person tested positive on an antigen test and has symptoms of COVID-19, or if the person has symptoms and is linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Before Wednesday, the reported cases only included those confirmed by a PCR test.

