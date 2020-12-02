Advertisement

Buried body found on New Hampshire property

Body found buried on New Hampshire property
Body found buried on New Hampshire property(KKTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are looking into a body found buried on someone’s property in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police got a tip that led them to a home on Quaker City Road in Unity, that’s across the border from Springfield, Vermont.

Investigators aren’t releasing any more details. They tell us they don’t think foul play was involved.

As soon as we get more details, we’ll share them with you.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official
A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown

Latest News

People lined up in May for the Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway at the SUNY Plattsburgh...
Why did Northern NY stop getting Farmers to Families Food Boxes?
Our Kelly O’Brien spoke with local leaders who are trying to get answers and help for people...
Why did Northern NY stop getting Farmers to Families Food Boxes?
Quality Inn
Is sheltering Vermont’s homeless in hotels working?
Brian Pine and Max Tracy, Progressive candidates for Burlington mayor
Burlington Progressives caucus for mayoral candidate
FILE Red Ribbon Ceremony
Vt. Governor applauds survivors willing to share their story