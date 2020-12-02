Buried body found on New Hampshire property

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are looking into a body found buried on someone’s property in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police got a tip that led them to a home on Quaker City Road in Unity, that’s across the border from Springfield, Vermont.

Investigators aren’t releasing any more details. They tell us they don’t think foul play was involved.

