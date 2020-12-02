Burlington sees steady uptick in COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington continues to see a steady uptick in COVID cases.

Dr. Stephen Leffler from the UVM Medical Center provided an update on Wednesday at the city’s press conference.

Leffler says there are currently 19 COVID patients in the hospital.

He says they haven’t seen numbers like this since April when there were 20 COVID patients in the hospital.

However, Leffler says patients are getting better treatment and recovering faster than they were back in April.

“In mid-April, we had multiple people in the ICU. We had people on ventilators. We had people in the hospital who were very sick. Right now, we have only one person in the ICU, and the people who are going to our ICU, typically we’re able to get them better and back out to the floor pretty quickly. We have no one right now on ventilators and we have good hospital capacity,” Leffler said.

Dr. Leffler says he attributes this to doctors now having a better understanding of the coronavirus and knowing how to better care for patients. He also says there’s now enough PPE in the hospitals for staff.

More COVID testing sites are opening up in Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says a site will be available in the Old North End at 294 North Winooski Avenue on Dec. 11 and 18.

Anyone who wants a test should register on the health department’s website.

Weinberger says the goal of this site is to make sure people across the city can easily get to a testing site.

“There are numerous residents of the Old North End that don’t have cars. Getting down to Pine Street may be a challenge. There are important communities in the Old North End to reach. This is an additional opportunity to make sure that these testing resources are accessible and open to all,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

City officials say another testing site will be set up in Winooski next week.

Weinberger says weekly testing will also be available to all off-campus UVM students who did not go home for winter break. He says that’s about 70% of students.

