Advertisement

Comparing pandemics: 1918 and 2020

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 is not the first pandemic Vermont has seen, but it is the first in a while. Officials at the Vermont State Archives are taking note of old headlines from the fall of 1918 and began noticing some similarities.

Tanya Marshall, the VSA chief records officer, says one headline in the newspaper was so familiar, it could have been written this year.

“After I got through a couple of newspaper clippings, I realized this would be a great thing to put out on a Twitter thread,” Marshall said.

She started posting Twitter content from the pandemic of 1918 to show people the similar response between then and now. Marshall noted it was town health experts who led the way then before a broader state board of health decided to stop social gatherings and push for quarantining.

“And then really started relying again on the citizens of Vermont to be responsive and responsible to what they are asking and then looking at local officials to help support that effort,” said Marshall.

She says even then, there were pockets of cases being traced back to public gatherings, despite recommendations against them. She says they began a version of contact tracing, although they didn’t call it that.

Michael Sherman, the former director of the Vermont Historical Society, sees even more similarities.

“The emphasis on personal hygiene and the appearance of masks,” he said.

Although not mandated back then, Sherman says masks began showing up in photos. Even canvassing for cases, much like we report cases daily, became critical in the fight against influenza.

“They were sending volunteers out to just find out, door-by-door, who is sick in each house and then reporting usually either by wards or by area neighborhoods.”

Marshall says it was intriguing to see how mitigation efforts for stopping illness still hold up a century later.

“The way these diseases spread are through social contact, and it seems that it became what was good in 1918, became the exact same playbook that we need to do in 2020,” she said.

Both pandemics stressed the health care system in Vermont, though 1918 much more so. Both forced governors of different states to communicate and collaborate. Some places even attempted to limit travelers. And as Marshall points out, by comparing the two, we can continue to learn what works.

“The goal is that hopefully some of the action steps we did in 1918 and that we are doing now -- certainly curbing those types of social gatherings and public gatherings -- will make a difference,” she said.

Marshall now says she will be comparing to see if there are any parallels in increased case counts in 1918 after they lifted a ban on gathering prior to Thanksgiving.

Related Stories:

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Terrible times: Remembering the 1918 flu pandemic’s impact on Vermont

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official
Body found buried on New Hampshire property

Latest News

pastor disputes covid case
In enforcing pandemic precautions, Vermont treads lightly in houses of worship
Vt. software developer helps you find the twistiest roads
x
Smoking materials blamed for Winooski fire
File photo
NH high court rejects appeal of woman in Great Danes abuse case
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases