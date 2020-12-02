Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock nurses recognized with award

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center nurses have been recognized for their role in caring for patients who are nearing the end of life.

Sharry Keller has worked at the medical center for 35 years. Most recently, she has specialized in palliative care, which treats patients with severe illness. She credits her 2020 Excellence in Nursing Award to her experience and her team. But she says the way care is managed these days, with social distancing and masks, makes delivering care more difficult.

“Reading their emotions on their faces and them looking at our faces to read our reactions and emotions -- we don’t have the luxury of doing that now,” Keler said.

Julie Percy was also recognized for excellence in long-term care nursing. Percy is the liaison between the DHMC primary care department and several nursing homes in the Concord area.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

Latest News

File photo
VSAC hosts virtual college fair
.
Norwich invites high school students to design outdoor classrooms
Douglas Smith
NH fugitive captured in Vt. sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud
parents
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
COVID-19 floor at DHMC
COVID nurses face challenges, remain hopeful