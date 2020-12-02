Dartmouth-Hitchcock nurses recognized with award

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center nurses have been recognized for their role in caring for patients who are nearing the end of life.

Sharry Keller has worked at the medical center for 35 years. Most recently, she has specialized in palliative care, which treats patients with severe illness. She credits her 2020 Excellence in Nursing Award to her experience and her team. But she says the way care is managed these days, with social distancing and masks, makes delivering care more difficult.

“Reading their emotions on their faces and them looking at our faces to read our reactions and emotions -- we don’t have the luxury of doing that now,” Keler said.

Julie Percy was also recognized for excellence in long-term care nursing. Percy is the liaison between the DHMC primary care department and several nursing homes in the Concord area.

