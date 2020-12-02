How to give someone the gift of Vermont State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Not sure what to get for the outdoorsy people in your life this holiday season? Vermont State Parks gift cards and gift certificates are now on sale.

The minimum denomination is $20. They can be used to pay for season passes, camping, day entry, fly fishing passes and more.

Gift certificates are emailed to you as electronic documents that can be forwarded to the person you’re gifting them to. Gift cards are mailed to the giver’s home.

You can order the gift cards and certificates on the Vermont State Parks website or by calling 1-888-409-7579 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

