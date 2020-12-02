In enforcing pandemic precautions, Vermont treads lightly in houses of worship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are getting pushback from some houses of worship when it comes to enforcement of new COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the governor’s latest executive order, in-person worship services can proceed, as long as participants observe social-distancing guidelines and wear masks. But the order lacks any formal enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the new health guidelines running up against First Amendment protections upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

