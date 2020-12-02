Lawmakers get behind craft brewery tax relief effort

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region are getting behind a bipartisan push for tax relief ffor craft breweries.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would make existing excise tax rates on craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries and meaderies permanent. The measure has support from a bipartisan majority of the Senate, including senators Patrick Leahy, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In a letter to Senate leadership Monday, the lawmakers say “allowing the current rates to lapse would force many businesses across the country to lay off workers or close their doors permanently... this bill is a bipartisan priority and an important economic lifeline to thousands of businesses across the country.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.