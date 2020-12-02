Advertisement

Lawmakers get behind craft brewery tax relief effort

File photo
File photo(KEVN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region are getting behind a bipartisan push for tax relief ffor craft breweries.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would make existing excise tax rates on craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries and meaderies permanent. The measure has support from a bipartisan majority of the Senate, including senators Patrick Leahy, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In a letter to Senate leadership Monday, the lawmakers say “allowing the current rates to lapse would force many businesses across the country to lay off workers or close their doors permanently... this bill is a bipartisan priority and an important economic lifeline to thousands of businesses across the country.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

Latest News

File photo
VSAC hosts virtual college fair
.
Norwich invites high school students to design outdoor classrooms
Douglas Smith
NH fugitive captured in Vt. sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud
parents
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
COVID-19 floor at DHMC
COVID nurses face challenges, remain hopeful