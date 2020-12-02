Advertisement

Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has...
Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 95.

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed Wednesday that Adams died on Nov. 28. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Barrow said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head.

While Slim Jims were first created in 1928, the current formula is Adams’ work. It was described by The New York Times in 1996 as a lengthy process that calls for processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals. Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.

Food processor Conagra Brands bought GoodMark Foods in 1998.

Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

Latest News

File photo
VSAC hosts virtual college fair
.
Norwich invites high school students to design outdoor classrooms
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump unspools unsubstantiated voter fraud charges
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Douglas Smith
NH fugitive captured in Vt. sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud