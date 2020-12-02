Massena mayor arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police

MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Massena’s Mayor and former long-time police chief was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities say Timmy Currier was arrested after leading police on a chase through town and throwing crack cocaine out the window.

The news came as a shock to many local residents. “It’s disgusting, that’s what it is. I’m actually upset over it,” said Jerry Layo, a lifelong Massena resident. He says he knows Currier personally and he’s one of the voters that put him in office six years ago. “I am still in shock over it. I just can’t... the whole family are good people. The whole family are nice people.”

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe and District Attorney Gary Pasqua say they had their eye on the mayor after a tip came at the beginning of the year. “As we could see yesterday, a combination, at least at the beginning, of what was provided and the best way to proceed based on what we knew,” Pasqua said.

Authorities say the ongoing undercover investigation led officers to try to arrest Currier during a traffic stop Tuesday, But they say Currier did not stop and led the officers on a three-block chase.

Video from a witness in a nearby apartment shows an officer drawing a gun after Currier pulled over. Sheriff Bigwarfe says it’s department protocol because Currier failed to stop, “because its a felony stop, it could be a dangerous situation, we need to take precaution and that’s why the gun was brandished,” he said.

Undersheriff Sean O’Brien says Currier had one gram of crack cocaine that he tossed out the window before stopping. That is why he was charged with tampering with evidence on top of his failure to comply with police, and drug charges.

“When an individual -- regardless of their position, occupation, whatever it may be -- is alleged to have committed a crime and are arrested, we will prosecute them to the best of our ability,” Pasqua said. “From here, it will take its course as any case would.”

Currier was arraigned virtually in Morristown Court and was released. No court date has been set and authorities say they continue to investigate.

