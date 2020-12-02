Advertisement

Massena mayor arrested on drug charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities will be answering questions Wednesday afternoon after Massena’s mayor was arrested on drug charges Tuesday.

It’s all part of an undercover operation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the St. Lawrence County District Attorney.

The sheriff’s office says special agents tried to stop Mayor Timmy Currier’s car Tuesday afternoon after reports of apparent drug sales and possession. They say Currier didn’t pull over and led police on a chase through town. Before stopping his car, they say Currier threw one gram of crack cocaine out his passenger window.

Massena Mayor Arrested for Drug Possession Today, at approximately 12:25PM The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Currier was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with an officer.

He was arraigned virtually and will be in court at a later date.

