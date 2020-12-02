NH high court rejects appeal of woman in Great Danes abuse case

The state’s highest court has rejected an appeal in the case of a New Hampshire woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her mansion.

A lawyer for Christina Fay argued that her privacy was violated when authorities allowed an animal welfare group to take photos and video as it helped gather the dogs from her house. Fay, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges in 2018.

A judge ruled that she would serve no jail time but that she would be responsible for paying back over $1 million for care of the dogs by the Humane Society of New Hampshire.

Related Stories:

Rescued NH Great Dane attacks caretaker

NH Great Dane breeder testifies in animal cruelty trial

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)