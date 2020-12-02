Advertisement

NH high court rejects appeal of woman in Great Danes abuse case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The state’s highest court has rejected an appeal in the case of a New Hampshire woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her mansion.

A lawyer for Christina Fay argued that her privacy was violated when authorities allowed an animal welfare group to take photos and video as it helped gather the dogs from her house. Fay, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges in 2018.

A judge ruled that she would serve no jail time but that she would be responsible for paying back over $1 million for care of the dogs by the Humane Society of New Hampshire.  

Related Stories:

Rescued NH Great Dane attacks caretaker

NH Great Dane breeder testifies in animal cruelty trial

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official
Body found buried on New Hampshire property

Latest News

pastor disputes covid case
In enforcing pandemic precautions, Vermont treads lightly in houses of worship
Vt. software developer helps you find the twistiest roads
x
Smoking materials blamed for Winooski fire
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases