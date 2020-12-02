NY to send first rounds of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be headed for New York state. When they arrive, nursing home residents and staff will be the first in line to get them.

But first, the FDA will have to approve emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state expects to get 170,000 doses by mid-December.

“The first vaccine delivery to New York will be 170,000, the federal government distributes the vaccine by percentage of population of that state. So, state’s population divided by available dosages is what each state gets. There’s no discretion in what a state gets, it’s purely a percent of population,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

New York plans to prioritize nursing home residents and staff when it begins distributing the first doses of coronavirus vaccine, hopefully later this month.

After nursing home staff and patients, doses could then go to New York’s next priority, congregate care facilities and some of the roughly 600,000 health care workers who treat patients in emergency rooms and intensive care units.

New York has seen more than 655,000 COVID cases and nearly 35,000 people have died in the state.

