Orleans Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

File Photo
File Photo(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the Family Dollar in Orleans was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police say a man walked into the Main Street business at about 9:15 p.m., showed a gun and demanded cash.

He’s described as a thin, white man, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants and a black facemask

No one was reported injured.

This isn’t the first time the store has been hit. Just last week, Family Dollar reported four propane canisters stolen from the locked cage.

