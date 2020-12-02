Advertisement

Smoking materials blamed for Winooski fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski residents are back in their homes after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Winooski Fire Chief John Audy, crews responded to a multiuse building with both apartments and restaurants on Main Street around 5:30 a.m. This is the building where the Mule Bar is located.

Audy tells WCAX News the fire was tough to fight because it was an older building and smoke was found in various locations on the second floor.

After an investigation, Audy says discarded smoking materials in a plastic trash bucket started the fire.

We’re told there was no damage and residents were able to return after two hours.

